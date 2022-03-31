Accident

Bus overturned in Bagerhat: 1 killed, 25 injured

Prothom Alo English Desk

A woman was killed and 25 others were injured as a bus fell into a roadside pond and overturned in Barakpur area of Bagerhat, UNB reports.

An unidentified woman, 55, died on the way to the hospital.

Fourteen of the injured were taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred on Bagerhat-Khulna highway around 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Katakhali Highway Police said a bus with about 50 passengers was heading towards Pirojpur from Khulna. The driver lost control as it reached Barakpur area and it fell into a roadside pond injuring several passengers and killing a woman.

Golam Sarwar, assistant deputy director of the Bagerhat Fire Brigade, said one-fifth of the bus had gone under water.

Attempts were being made to lift the bus with a raker. Whether there were more bodies or not, could be ascertained after the bus is lifted, he said.

Advertisement
Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement