Bus overturned in Bagerhat: 1 killed, 25 injured

A woman was killed and 25 others were injured as a bus fell into a roadside pond and overturned in Barakpur area of Bagerhat, UNB reports.

An unidentified woman, 55, died on the way to the hospital.

Fourteen of the injured were taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred on Bagerhat-Khulna highway around 7:00 pm on Wednesday.