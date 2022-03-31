Bus overturned in Bagerhat: 1 killed, 25 injured

Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Katakhali Highway Police said a bus with about 50 passengers was heading towards Pirojpur from Khulna. The driver lost control as it reached Barakpur area and it fell into a roadside pond injuring several passengers and killing a woman.
Golam Sarwar, assistant deputy director of the Bagerhat Fire Brigade, said one-fifth of the bus had gone under water.
Attempts were being made to lift the bus with a raker. Whether there were more bodies or not, could be ascertained after the bus is lifted, he said.