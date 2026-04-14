All four killed in the accident were the sole earners of their families

Visiting Bhaigor village this morning, it was seen that the homes of the victims were heavy with the cries of grieving relatives. Neighbors were sitting beside them, trying to offer comfort. The victims’ children were sitting silently, some on verandas, some in courtyards, quietly weeping. News of four people from the same village dying on the same day drew crowds of men, women, and children from surrounding areas to the houses.

Speaking with family members revealed that boro paddy is growing in the fields of Bhaigor village. With little work available in the fields, many agricultural labourers had been idle. In search of extra income and livelihood, the four men often traveled to nearby areas for work. Yesterday, they had set out for Cumilla to harvest paddy.

This morning, Shirin Akter learned of her husband Abu Hossain’s death after calling his mobile phone. She said her husband was the sole earning member of the family, and now she does not know how she will manage with their two children.