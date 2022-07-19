Road accidents, casualties during Eid journey break 7-year record

The organisation also presented statistics of the number of road accidents and deaths during Eid from 2016 to 2022. A total of 143 people died in 193 accidents in 2016 while the number of accidents ranged from 200 to 250 in 2017-2021. The number of casualties during this time was 200-300.
The report was based on news reports of accidents that took place 3 July to 17 July.
Mozammel Haque said 12 million people made Eid journey to different districts from Dhaka city. Around 40 million people traveled from one district to another.
The organisation said 32.91 per cent of these accidents took place in national highways, 46.7 per cent in regional highways and 15.36 per cent in feeder roads.
Motorcycles were involved with 29.3 per cent accidents, trucks, pick-ups, covered vans and lorries with 23.18 per cent, buses with 17.33 per cent, autorickshaws with 11.47 per cent and private car, microbus and jeep.