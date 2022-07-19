Road accidents, casualties during Eid journey break 7-year record

A total of 398 people died and 774 more injured in 319 road accidents across the country before and after Eid ul Fitr. This is the highest number of accidents and death during Eid in last seven years.

Jatri Kalyan Samity presented this statistics at a press briefing in Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium.

Although the government restricted motorcycles on highways, motorbikes were involved with most number of accidents and death. As many as 131 people died in 113 motorcycle accidents, said the organisation’s secretary general Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.