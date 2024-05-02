Five killed in truck-car collision in Habiganj
Five people including a child and a woman have been killed in a head on collision between a truck and a car in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj.
The accident took place in Haritala area on Sylhet-Dhaka highway around 1:30 am on Wednesday night.
All the deceased were on board the car. Police couldn’t identify the deceased till 10:00 am today, Thursday.
The bodies are kept at Shayestaganj Highway police station. The officer-in-charge of the police station Badrul Kabir told Prothom Alo that the deceased persons couldn’t be identified yet.
So far, it has learned that the deceased people used to work in a garments factory in Dhaka’s Savar. They are from Barishal. They met with the accident on their way to Savar after visiting the Mazar in Sylhet.
According to police and local sources, the car was travelling from Sylhet to Savar in Dhaka. When the car reached Haritala area on Sylhet-Dhaka highway, it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
The car tumbled down from the highway. All five of them including the driver of the car were killed in this. There was a 12-yer-old child and a woman among the deceased.
The deceased driver was about 40 years old while the other two male passengers were about 30 to 35 years old.
Shayestaganj Highway police station and Madhabpur fire service members rescued the bodies after the accident.