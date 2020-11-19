Chapainawabganj road crash toll rises to 8, injured 5

The death toll in the road accident in Barek Bazar area of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday morning rose to eight, reports news agency BSS.

The accident occurred when a paddy-laden engine-run vehicle, locally known as bhutbhuti, plunged into a road side ditch around 6:00am.

Five others were injured in the accident as the vehicle suddenly skidded off the road and fell into the roadside ditch, said Shibganj police station officer-in-charge Farid Hossain.