Chapainawabganj road crash toll rises to 8, injured 5

The death toll in the road accident in Barek Bazar area of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday morning rose to eight, reports news agency BSS.
The accident occurred when a paddy-laden engine-run vehicle, locally known as bhutbhuti, plunged into a road side ditch around 6:00am.
Five others were injured in the accident as the vehicle suddenly skidded off the road and fell into the roadside ditch, said Shibganj police station officer-in-charge Farid Hossain.
All the deceased were farmland labourers from Baliadighi area in Shibganj upazila and they returning home with their harvest riding on the sacks of paddy. As the vehicle overturned, the labourers fell under the sacks and died, the OC added.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, he said.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
The injured were instantly sent to the Shibganj Upazila Health Complex for treatment.