Chattogram container depot explosion: Death toll rises to 32

The death toll in the fire and explosion in container depot in Sitakundu, Chattogram surged to 32, said the director of Chittagong Medical College Hospital Brigadier General Shameem Hasan.

He said a number of injured left the hospital after taking primary treatment while 70 others are undergoing treatment.

Four people were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the hospital, he added.

At least 150 people were injured in the blast including members of police and fire service.