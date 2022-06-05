Chattogram container depot explosion: Death toll rises to 32

The explosion occurred at the depot following a fire at around 10:45pm on Saturday. The injured were rushed to CMCH. At least 32 people were dead till Sunday morning.
Members of Bangladesh Army have reached the spot as the fire could not be brought under control as yet.
Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Ashraf Uddin, who visited the spot around 10:15am on Sunday, told reporters, "150 to 200 members of the army will take part in the operation to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further."
Ashraf Uddin further said it was not yet known how the fire started.
He said a nine-member committee would be formed to investigate the incident. The committee will be asked to submit report within four to five days.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram fire service deputy director Anisur Rahman said, "There is a huge amount of hydrogen peroxide stored at the depot. But we could not know so far why the explosion occurred. We are trying to bring the fire under control but we are not being able to go near the fire as sounds of explosion are being heard from inside every now and then."