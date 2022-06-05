Chattogram container depot explosion: Fire still out of control

Soon after the fire broke out, members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and started their work to douse the blaze. When they brought the fire under control to some extent at around 11:00pm, new explosions took place there, creating the situation more critical.
Additional water tenders were called in as the firefighters were left in shortage of water. Their frantic efforts are still underway.
At least 16 people have been killed and over 150 injured in the incident.
Some fire service workers and police personnel also sustained injuries while extinguishing the fire.
Anisur Rahman, deputy director of Fire Service, told Prothom Alo that they are struggling to bring the fire under control due to repeated explosions. Fire is still raging across the area.
“Our workers are trying. Apart from water, necessary arrangements are being made to extinguish chemical fire,” he added.