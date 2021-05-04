Couple killed in Meherpur road accident

An elderly man and his wife were killed and five others injured in a road accident on Amjhupi-Garadove highway in Meherpur Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 65, from Komorpur village of Mujibnagar upazila of Meherpur district and his wife Sara Khatun, 60.
“Abdus Sattar and his wife fell victim to the accident when they were returning home after Sattar, being a cancer patient, received Chemotherapy from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 8:00am,” confirmed by Meherpur sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahdara.
Sara Khatun died on the spot when the driver of the microbus carrying them lost control over the steering and fell into a roadside ditch, said the microbus driver Redwan Ahmed who also is injured in the accident.
Critically injured in the accident Abdus Sattar died on the way to Meherpur General Hospital.
Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Meherpur General Hospital morgue.