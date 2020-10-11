Cox’s Bazar road crash kills 2 tourists

Two people were killed and 17 others injured after a picnic bus hit an electric pole on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at Islamabad Hasherdighi area in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.







The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.







In-charge of Eidgaon police camp, Mohamamd Abdul Halim, said the accident took place around 6:30am when Cox's Bazar-bound 'Nilachal Paribahan' hit a roadside electric pole, leaving two people dead on the spot and 17 others injured.







