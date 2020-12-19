Death toll rises in bus-train collision in Joypurhat

Another person died raising the number of deaths to 12 in a collision between a bus and a train at Puranapoil level crossing in Joypurhat sadar upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

The level crossing was open at the time of the accident and the concerned gate-man was sleeping, said Joypurhat police super Md Salam Kabir.

Joypurhat sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Chandra Roy told Prothom Alo in the afternoon that the death toll in the incident has risen to 12 as an injured died on the way to Bogura.