11 including six firefighters injured in Banga Bazar fire

Bacchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost, said eight injured persons were admitted to DMCH and one at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.

They have injury marks but none are in serious condition.

Fire service employee Mehedi Hasan has fallen ill due to inhaling smoke.

Fire service was informed of the fire at 6:10 in the morning today, Tuesday. At around 10:15 in the morning fire service said, as many as 50 of their units started working to douse the fire.

Alongside fire service men, rescue teams of army, air force and navy were also deployed to bring the massive blaze under control.