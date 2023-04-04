11 including six firefighters injured in Banga Bazar fire

At least 11 people including 6 personnel of Fire Service and Civil Defence were injured in the massive fire at Banga Bazar in the capital city.
The injured persons have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute. They are receiving treatment at the emergency units of there.
The fire service men who were injured include -- Rabiul Islam Antar, 30, Atiqur Rahman Rajon, 35, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Didarul, 32, assistant director Babul Chakrabarty, 58, and Sohel, 48.
Among them, Mehedi Hasan has been receiving treatment at the burn institute.
The other injured persons include Niloy, 35, Shahin, 40, Ripon, 40, Rubel, 32 and Dulal Mia, 60. They are admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Bacchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost, said eight injured persons were admitted to DMCH and one at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.
They have injury marks but none are in serious condition.
Fire service employee Mehedi Hasan has fallen ill due to inhaling smoke.
Fire service was informed of the fire at 6:10 in the morning today, Tuesday. At around 10:15 in the morning fire service said, as many as 50 of their units started working to douse the fire.
Alongside fire service men, rescue teams of army, air force and navy were also deployed to bring the massive blaze under control.