Driver detained, 8 deceased identified

Police have detained the driver of speedboat Shah Alam from Shibchar upazila health complex.

He sustained injuries as his speedboat overturned after it collided head-on with a sand-laden bulk carrier in Kathalbari Ghat on Monday. Rescuers found 26 dead bodies.

Meanwhile, police have identified eight bodies among 26 deceased.

They are Arju Sardar, 40, a resident of ​​Alfadanga upazila in Faridpur and his one and a half year old son Yamin, Taher Meer, 30, a resident of Rajoir Shankardi area in ​​Madaripur, Kawsar Hossain, 40, Ruhul Amin, 35, a resident of ​​Daudkandi upazila and Ziaur Rahman, 28, a resident of Titas upazila in Cumilla, Sagor Sheikh (38), a resident of Satpar area of ​​Munshiganj and Jony Adhikari, 28, a resident of ​​Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur.