322 people killed in 315 road accidents during Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays witnessed 315 road accidents in Bangladesh, leaving 322 people dead and 826 injured, according to a report by Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform.

General Secretary of Jatri Kalyan Samity Mohammad Mozammel Haque Chowdhury presented the findings at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters unity (DRU) in the capital on Wednesday.

During the 15 days Eid vacation starting from 24 March to 7 April, there were 21 railway accidents that claimed the lives of 20 people, while eight were injured. Besides, four accidents on waterways left ten people dead, one injured.

In total, there were 340 accidents across road, rail and water transport, resulting in 352 deaths and 835 injuries, it said.

In 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, there were 399 road accidents, with 407 deaths and 1,398 injuries.

Compared to last year, this Eid saw a 21.05 per cent decrease in road accidents, a 20.88 per cent decrease in deaths and a 40.41 per cent decrease in injuries.