2 journalists killed in Uttara road crash
Two journalists were killed after a long-haul bus struck their motorcycle in Uttara, Dhaka late Wednesday night while they were returning home after watching the FIFA World Cup semi-final, police said.
The accident took place in the BRT lane in front of the Rajlakshmi Complex. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Rabiul Alam Raju, a staff reporter for Dainik Praner Bangladesh and Shakibul Hasan, a staff reporter for Songbad Diganta.
According to police, the two journalists were travelling home on a motorcycle after watching the Argentina–England semi-final match on a big screen when a bus hit them from behind, throwing them onto the road and leaving them critically injured.
They were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians declared them dead. Police said both victims were residents of Tongi.
Tariq Ahmed Baig, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Uttara Division, said efforts are underway to identify the bus. As there were no CCTV cameras at the exact spot, investigators are checking whether footage from other cameras along the BRT corridor is available.
Khalid Mansur, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara Paschim police station, noted that the bodies were handed over to their families without an autopsy upon their request and with police permission.
Police added that preparations are underway to file a case over the incident.