2 journalists killed in Uttara road crash

According to police, the two journalists were travelling home on a motorcycle after watching the Argentina–England semi-final match on a big screen when a bus hit them from behind, throwing them onto the road and leaving them critically injured.

They were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians declared them dead. Police said both victims were residents of Tongi.

Tariq Ahmed Baig, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Uttara Division, said efforts are underway to identify the bus. As there were no CCTV cameras at the exact spot, investigators are checking whether footage from other cameras along the BRT corridor is available.