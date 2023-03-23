Accident

Four reasons behind Madaripur road accident

Madaripur
Bus falls into a roadside ditch in Shibchar upazila in Madaripur on 19 March 2023.Prothom Alo

The probe body -- formed by the district administration to investigate the bus accident on the expressway of Padma Bridge -- held four reasons. Those are: lacking in professionalism, the reckless driving, driver’s inefficiency to drive the heavy vehicle and rain-soaked road.

The 14-member, led by the additional deputy commissioner Pallab Kumar Hazra, submitted the enquiry report to the deputy commissioner (DC) Rahima Khatun on Wednesday morning. Along with identifying reasons, the committee came up with 14 recommendations to avoid accidents on the expressway in the future.    

A bus of Emad Paribahan fell into the ditch in Kutubpur of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday morning as the driver lost control over the steering, killing 19 people. 

Pallab Kumar Hazra said they had to talk to several eyewitnesses and victims of the incident to come up with these reasons and recommendations.   

