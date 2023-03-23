Four reasons behind Madaripur road accident

The 14-member, led by the additional deputy commissioner Pallab Kumar Hazra, submitted the enquiry report to the deputy commissioner (DC) Rahima Khatun on Wednesday morning. Along with identifying reasons, the committee came up with 14 recommendations to avoid accidents on the expressway in the future.
A bus of Emad Paribahan fell into the ditch in Kutubpur of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday morning as the driver lost control over the steering, killing 19 people.
Pallab Kumar Hazra said they had to talk to several eyewitnesses and victims of the incident to come up with these reasons and recommendations.