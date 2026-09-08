Barishal Medical students’ bus plunges into ditch on way to Cox’s Bazar, 24 Injured
A bus carrying students of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal plunged into a ditch in Daudkandi, Cumilla, while they were travelling to Cox’s Bazar, leaving 24 students injured. The accident occurred at around 4:30 am on Tuesday in the Jinglatali area of the upazila.
The injured students were rescued and given primary treatment at Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.
Nayan De, a physician at the hospital, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo, saying nine of the 24 injured students were in critical condition. They were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
The injured students were identified as Emon Hasan, 23; Arif Hossain, 23; Shafiqul Islam, 23; Maliha Akter, 23; Jawat, 23; Ferdous, 23; Mili Akter, 23; Minhaj Uddin, 23; Marusalin Akter, 23; Taslima Akter, 23; Humayra Akter, 23; Mila Akter, 23; Mina Akter, 23; Nisa Akter, 23; Tanzina Akter, 23; Sadia Akter, 23; Tasfia Akter, 23; Ariful Islam, 23; Rajib Mia, 23; Jannatul Mawa, 23; Mariam, 23; Tanha Akter, 23; Saidur Rahman, 23; and Nazmul Hasan, 23.
Mostafizur Rahman, father of Jawat, who is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told Prothom Alo that his son was travelling with his classmates on an educational excursion to Cox’s Bazar when the accident occurred.
Daudkandi Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Prem Das said the bus driver and his assistant fled the scene after the accident.
He said highway police rushed to the scene after receiving the report and rescued the passengers from the bus.