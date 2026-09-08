Barishal Medical students’ bus plunges into ditch on way to Cox’s Bazar, 24 Injured

A bus carrying students of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal plunged into a ditch in Daudkandi, Cumilla, while they were travelling to Cox’s Bazar, leaving 24 students injured. The accident occurred at around 4:30 am on Tuesday in the Jinglatali area of the upazila.

The injured students were rescued and given primary treatment at Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.