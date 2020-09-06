Narayanganj mosque blast: Toll rises to 21

The death toll from the explosion and the subsequent incident of fire at Narayanganj mosque rose to 21 on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.
Samanta Lal Sen, consultant physician at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) confirmed this to the newspersons.
Among the deceased, 20 were identified as the mosque’s Imam Abdul Malek, 60, Muajjin Delwar Hossain, 48, and his son Zunayed, 17, two brothers Zobaer, 18, and Sabbir 21, Quddus Byapari, 72, from Munshiganj, Mostafa Kamal, 34, from Chandpur, Humayun Kabir, 72, from Narayanganj, Jamal Abedi, 40, from Patuakhali, garments worker Ibrahim Biswas, 43, college student Md Rifat, 18, from Narayanganj, Mainuddin, 12, from Chandpur, Joynal, 38, from Fatullah, garments worker Rashed, 30, from Patuakhali, garments worker Nayon, 27, from Lalmonirhat, Nizam, 34, Rasel, 34, from Narayanganj, Kanchan Hawladar, 50, from Khulna, Zubayer, 7, and Baharuddin, 55. The deceased are the residents at Talla area in Narayanganj.
A certain Nadim, 40, succumbed to his injuries raising the toll to 21, confirmed a residential physician of the DMCH.
Hospital authorities has handed over 16 bodies to their families on Saturday evening, Samanta Lal Sen told the newspersons.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in the explosion at the Narayanganj mosque.