12 killed as train collides with bus at level crossing in Cumilla
At least 12 people have been killed and 10 more injured in a collision between a train and a bus at a railway level crossing in Cumilla.
The accident occurred at the Padua Bazar level crossing in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin upazila, along the Dhaka–Chattogram highway, at approximately 2:55 am on Sunday.
The deceased could not be identified immediately.
According to Abdul Momin, officer-in-charge of Moynamoti Highway police station, the bus had moved onto the railway crossing when it was struck by an oncoming train.
He confirmed the casualties on Sunday morning.
The Dhaka-bound Dhaka mail train from Chattogram hit the Mamun Special Paribahan’s Lakshmipur-bound bus from Chuadanga, police said.
The collision occurred when the bus drove onto the Padua Bazar level crossing and was struck by the oncoming train. The impact left the bus mangled. It was dragged for nearly half a kilometre along the tracks.
Abdul Momin, officer-in-charge of Moynamoti Highway police station, told Prothom Alo that among the deceased were seven men, three women, and two children.