Fire at Jatrabari shoe factory under control

The fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon at a shoe factory near Kajla Mridha Baria area at Jatrbari in the city has been brought under control, reports UNB.

Six units of fire tenders from Postogola and Demra fire stations managed to bring the flames under control after over one hour of frantic effort at 3:35pm, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.