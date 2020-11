Fire breaks out at Banani T&T Colony at around 3:00pm today, Sunday.

Fire service control room duty officer Ershad Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said six units have been working to extinguish the fire.

T &T Colony is located adjacent to Banani Ansar camp and Korail Basti.

Ershad said the cause of the fire could not be known yet. The damages caused by the fire are yet to be assessed.