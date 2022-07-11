Six die as bus hits CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

Six people were killed and eight others injured when a bus ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Patiya upazila of Chttogram.

The accident took place on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Jolur Dighirpar area of Patiya around 8:00pm on Monday.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Patiya police station Rashedul Islam confirmed Prothom Alo about the deaths.