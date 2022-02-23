Five killed as car plunges into pond

The deceased were identified as Md Shahparan Tushar, 22, of Ramdevpur village in Hasnabad union of Manoharganj upazila of Cumilla, Shakil, 23, of Narpaiya village of the same area, Rezaul Karim, 23 of Champa Keshtala village, Nayan, 24, of Dhanyakhola village of Sharsha upazila of Jashore and Sagar Hossain, 24, of Khailkur village of Gazipur Sadar upazila.
Jahangir Alam, a witness from Panchail village, said the car lost control and fell into a pond in Mollartek area of East Narah village on the way to Chatkhil from Cumilla at around 12.45pm. The passengers could not get out of the car as the windows were closed.
Shahrasti Model police station inspector (investigation) Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan said police with the help of fire service broke open the door of the car but no one was alive.
Chandpur fire service deputy assistant director Sahidul Islam said a unit of fire service immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies were handed them over to the police, he added.
Shahrasti Model police station officer-in-charge Abdul Mannan said the bodies of the deceased were kept at Ugharia police investigation centre. The bodies will be handed over to the families once the legal procedure is completed, Mannan added.