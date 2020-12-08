Five killed in a head-on collision between truck, pick-up van

Correspondent
Tangail

Five people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pick-up van and a truck in Gharinda area of Tangail on Monday morning.

The deceased were not identified immediately.

Deputy director of Tangail fire service said, a Dhaka-bound vegetable-laden truck collided head-on with a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction leaving four passengers of the van dead on the spot.

Three people were taken to Tangail General Hospital in severe condition where the physician pronounced one of them dead, he added.

