Accident

Five killed in Keraniganj road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

Five people were killed and another injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry at Teghoria in Keraniganj early Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Tamal, 17, and his passengers Zunayed Hossain, 22, Nayeem Hossain Fahim, 21, and Samad, 20. However, the identity of another deceased couldn't be ascertained immediately.

The accident occurred around 12:30am when five friends, workers of a factory in Hasanabad area, were on way to visit Padma Bridge on an auto-rickshaw, said Mohammad Shah, officer in charge (OC) of Hasara police station.

The auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry losing its control when the lorry got on the link road in the Teghoria area suddenly, said Hasara highway police in charge Afzal Hossain.

Four passangers including the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, the OC added.

The two injured were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital (SSMCH) where the unidentified youth succumbed to his injuries this morning, he added.

The bodies were sent to the SSMCH morgue for autopsy.

A case has been filed at South Keraniganj police station in this regard. However, police couldn't detain the lorry driver, said the Highway in-charge.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment