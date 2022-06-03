Five killed in Keraniganj road crash

The accident occurred around 12:30am when five friends, workers of a factory in Hasanabad area, were on way to visit Padma Bridge on an auto-rickshaw, said Mohammad Shah, officer in charge (OC) of Hasara police station.
The auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry losing its control when the lorry got on the link road in the Teghoria area suddenly, said Hasara highway police in charge Afzal Hossain.
Four passangers including the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, the OC added.
The two injured were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital (SSMCH) where the unidentified youth succumbed to his injuries this morning, he added.
The bodies were sent to the SSMCH morgue for autopsy.
A case has been filed at South Keraniganj police station in this regard. However, police couldn't detain the lorry driver, said the Highway in-charge.