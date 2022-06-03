Five killed in Keraniganj road crash

The accident occurred around 12:30am when five friends, workers of a factory in Hasanabad area, were on way to visit Padma Bridge on an auto-rickshaw, said Mohammad Shah, officer in charge (OC) of Hasara police station.

The auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry losing its control when the lorry got on the link road in the Teghoria area suddenly, said Hasara highway police in charge Afzal Hossain.

Four passangers including the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, the OC added.