Five persons have been injured in a gas pipeline explosion at a restaurant in Mohammadpur Shia Masjid area in the capital this afternoon, reports BSS.

The injured are Md Aminul Islam, 18, Md Hridoy, 21, Md Saiful Islam, 22, Md Rabbi, 22 and Md Mintu 14.

They injured persons, who are employees of Nababi Bhoj restaurant, have been taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp in-charge Md Bachchu Miah confirmed the matter.