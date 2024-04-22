Anu Muhammad shifted to burn institute
Former economics professor at Jahangirnagar University, Anu Muhammad, who sustained injuries while getting down from a train Sunday, has been shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute from Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
He was shifted on Monday afternoon.
Anu Muhammad said wounds on his legs have been dressed at the burn and plastic surgery institute.
Sources said a board meeting was held at around 1:00 pm. Health minister Samanta Lal Sen and DMCH director brigadier general Md Asaduzzaman and other physicians attended the meeting.
Samanta Lal Sen told the newspersons that the board will continue Anu Muhammad's treatment after running necessary tests.
Member secretary of National Committee to Protect Oil Gas Mineral Resources Power and Ports, professor Anu Muhammad is vocal over different issues including national interest.
Anu Muhammad on Friday went to Dinajpur to attend a memorial meeting.
Attending the memorial meeting on Saturday, he was returning to Dhaka.
Anu Muhammad received injuries while getting down from a train at Khilgaon in the capital on Sunday.
Both of his legs have been injured.