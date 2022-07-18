2 killed, 3 injured as truck overturns on Padma Bridge

Two people were killed and three others including a child were injured when a truck overturned on the north viaduct of the Padma Bridge on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Raju Khandakar, 45, and Kawser, 23. The injured three are Mukta Akter, 25, wife of Raju Khandakar, their one-and-half year-old daughter Fatema Khandkar and Omar Farooq, 47.