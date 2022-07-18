Accident

2 killed, 3 injured as truck overturns on Padma Bridge

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two people were killed and three others including a child were injured when a truck overturned on the north viaduct of the Padma Bridge on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Raju Khandakar, 45, and Kawser, 23. The injured three are Mukta Akter, 25, wife of Raju Khandakar, their one-and-half year-old daughter Fatema Khandkar and Omar Farooq, 47.

The accident occurred around 10.00pm when the empty gas cylinders-laden truck, travelling from Shariatpur to Dhaka lost control and overturned on the bridge in between pillars no. 15 and 16.

The injured were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College in a critical condition, said Alamgir Hossain, officer in charge of Padma North Police Station.

The bodies have been kept at the Srinagar Health Complex, added the OC.

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh. At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 people were injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, says a new report by the Road Safety Foundation.

The road accidents took place on highways, national, inter-district and regional roads between first January and 30 June across the country.

