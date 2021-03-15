Gas causes 94 fires, 44 deaths in Narayanganj

In one of these incidents, 37 people died. A total of 40 were burnt in the blast during the Esha prayer on 4 September last year at the Baitus Salat Jame Masjid (mosque) in West Talla area of the city. Only three of the victims returned alive from the hospital.

After that incident, the locals said they had been smelling the gas for a long time. There was no initiative regarding this despite Titas Gas authorities being informed of the matter. Only after so many deaths, did the Titas Gas authorities take up the matter. Later, the road north of the mosque was dug and and six holes were found in an abandoned pipeline of Titas.

The report of the committee formed by the district administration came up with 18 recommendations. These include, formulation of policies regarding construction and management of mosques to prevent future accidents, having wide doors in mosques, having a fire extinguishing system, ensuring coordination among service providers (in road digging), regular monitoring of Titas gas pipelines, official approval of gas connections and line transfers, coordination in the cases of new connections and disconnecting all the illegal gas connections.

However, no initiatives have been taken for the implementation of these recommendations. Many of the officials even have forgotten about the recommendations. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mominul Haque, deputy managing director (DMD) of Narayanganj office of Titas Gas, said on Sunday that that most of their employers have been transferred because of this incident.