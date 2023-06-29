4 killed in truck-pick-up van collision in Sirajganj

Four people, including a child, have been killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van in Sirajganj.

The accident took place at Pukurpara area in Ullapara upazila around 9:00am on Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Azha, police said.

The deceased are: Sujan, 32, and Rabbi, 26, of Gaibandha and Rana, 30, and Ayaan, 4, of Natore. Ayaan’s parents, Shariful and his wife Shapla Khatun, were taken to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.