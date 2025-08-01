One dead, six injured as truck rams into bus on expressway
A freight truck crashed into a stationary passenger bus on the Dhaka–Mawa expressway in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj leaving one person killed and six persons injured. The accident occurred around 5:30 am today, Friday, on the expressway near the Kamarkhola Bridge.
The deceased person is Abdul Kuddus, also known as Chan Mia, 70, son of Abdur Rahman from Char Srirampur village in Nandail upazila of Mymensingh. The Fire Service has confirmed the names of five of the injured.
They are: Ashraful Islam, 40, Helal Uddin, 34, Hajera Khatun, 50, Arshed Ali, 50, and Md Sohel, 30. All of them are residents of different areas in Mymensingh.
According to sources at the Hashara Highway Police Station and the Fire Service in Srinagar, the bus was travelling from Dhaka to Atrashi in Faridpur with passengers. Around 5:30 am, it stopped at the slope of the Kamarkhola Bridge in Srinagar.
At that moment, a speeding, goods-laden truck heading towards Mawa rammed into the bus. This left one passenger of the bus dead while, seven to eight others were injured. The Srinagar Fire Service and Hasara Police were notified immediately.
Dewan Azad Hossain, an officer at the Fire Service station in Srinagar, told Prothom Alo that they rushed to the spot as soon as they received the news. The body of the deceased and the injured were rescued and sent to the Srinagar Health Complex, he added.
A physician at the emergency department of the hospital, Camelia told Prothom Alo around 9:00 am this morning that six injured people were brought in at about 6:30 am. Three of them were in critical condition and all were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Following the accident, both vehicles involved in the collision were removed from the expressway. Traffic movement has now returned to normal, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Hashara Highway Police Station Abdul Kader Zilani.