One dead, six injured as truck rams into bus on expressway

A freight truck crashed into a stationary passenger bus on the Dhaka–Mawa expressway in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj leaving one person killed and six persons injured. The accident occurred around 5:30 am today, Friday, on the expressway near the Kamarkhola Bridge.

The deceased person is Abdul Kuddus, also known as Chan Mia, 70, son of Abdur Rahman from Char Srirampur village in Nandail upazila of Mymensingh. The Fire Service has confirmed the names of five of the injured.