Bus kills schoolboy in Hatirjheel

A class X student was killed after a bus hit a motorcycle in Dhaka on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, son of Abul Kashem from Naria upazila of Shariatpur. He used to live with family in capital’s Rampura.
Hatirjeel police station sub-inspector Sujon Deb said a bus hit a motorcycle on the road opposite to Rampura Tv Centre, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hatirjheel police station, at around 11:30am. Severely injured, the bike rider was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead.
The body was kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue. Police also seized the bus, but the driver escaped, Sujon Deb added.