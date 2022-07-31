5 killed as bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Gazipur

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a battery-operated auto-rickshaw in Makishbathan area of ​​Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Saturday night.

The accident took place at around 11:00pm on Saturday.

The deceased are Nazrul Islam, 32, an auto-rickshaw driver of Sheikh Bari village of Tangail's Bhuapur, Mehedi Hasan Bablu, 45, of Angarpara village of Sadar police station of Barguna district, Atiqul Islam, 43, of Hijaltali village of Kaliakair in Gazipur, Saidul Islam Rubel, 27, of Latifpur village of the same upazila and Shaheen Uddin, 28, of Dahar village of Magura in Jashore.