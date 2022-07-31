5 killed as bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Gazipur

According to the police, a bus of Itihas Paribahan leaving from Kaliakair collided head-on with the battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction at around 11:00pm Saturday.
The auto-rickshaw overturned and fell on the side of the road with a loud noise near Makishbathan area. The driver of the auto-rickshaw along with another passenger was killed on the spot while three more people were injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex. One of the injured died at the upazila health complex while two others died while admitted to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Hospital.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliakair police station Rahat Akand said that the bus of Itihas Paribahan was seized but the driver managed to flee.
The process of taking legal action in this regard is underway, he added.