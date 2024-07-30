Quota protest deaths: Countrywide mourning today
A countrywide mourning is being observed today, Tuesday for the people who were killed during the violence centring the movement for quota reform in government jobs.
The cabinet took the decision on Monday.
Black badges will be worn to mourn the deaths in addition to offering special prayers in mosques, temples, pagodas and other worship places.
A gazette was also issued in this regard. It said a mourning will be observed on 30 July across the country in remembrance of those were killed in the violence, sabotage, arson, looting and terror activities in the name of anti-quota movement.
The government confirmed 15o deaths so far and they received this data from various hospitals, districts and other places.
Replying to a query on the matter, cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said the home minster revealed deaths of 147 people, but three more deaths were added to it, raising the death toll to 150.
According to the anti-discriminatory student movement, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, 266 people including 66 unidentified have died so far. One of the platform’s coordinators Abdul Hannan sent the list of deceased to the media on the night of 27 July.
According to Prothom Alo, 211 people have died in protest and follow-up clashes centring quota reform movement as per the sources from various hospitals, people carrying dead bodies and relatives of the deceased.