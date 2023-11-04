3 students killed as truck hits motorcycle in Chattogram

Three students were killed and another person injured as a truck ran over a motorcycle in Mirsharai upazila in Chattogram on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Komoldha area of the upazila around 12:30pm.

Local sources said the incident took place as a goods-laden truck hit the motorcycle from behind when the motorcycle carrying four people was taking a U-turn in Komodha area.