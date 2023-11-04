3 students killed as truck hits motorcycle in Chattogram

Three students were killed and another person injured as a truck ran over a motorcycle in Mirsharai upazila in Chattogram on Saturday.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Komoldha area of the upazila around 12:30pm.
Local sources said the incident took place as a goods-laden truck hit the motorcycle from behind when the motorcycle carrying four people was taking a U-turn in Komodha area.
Kumira highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Alamgir Hossain told Prothom Alo a vehicle hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Komaldha area, killing three people on the spot.
Mehdi Hasan, a friend of the deceased, said those three who died in the accident were Akib, Zani and Imam, and all of them were students and aged between 18 and 16 years.
Akib and Zani were from Shayerkhali area of Mirsharai upazila while Imam was from Adi Fakirhat area of the uazila.
There was another person on the motorcycle, who was injured in the accident and he was admitted to the Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex, Mehdi Hasan added.