'How can I live alone', wife laments

The autopsy of Ahsan Kabir was conducted at Dhaka Medical College morgue on Friday morning. The body was first taken to the Moghbazar flat in a freezer van. Those living in the building on Chan Mian Road are like a family. They had been waiting to pay their last respect to Ahsan Kabir since the morning. After the body arrived there around 11:30am, relatives, co-workers and neighbours attended the namaz-e-janaza at the building parking space. They bid farewell to Ahsan Kabir for the last time.
Wife Narida Pervin was standing there, crying how everything was lost in the blink of an eye. She was saying how they had been married for 16 years and had two young children. She was wailing, how could they live in the flat without Ahsan Kabir Khan.
When Narida Pervin was taken to the body, she asked for forgiveness from her husband as per ritual. She said, “His face is fine, I saw it.” And then she could not control herself and fell to the ground. Relatives took her to a nearby vehicle.
Ahsan Kabir left behind two children – Shariar Kaif, 14, and Safrin Kabir, 10. Neighbour Nargis Akter told Prothom Alo, “Ahsan Kabir’s son has been dumbstruck since his death. The daughter could not understand what happened yet.” Safrin Kabir had been playing and showing everyone the bag that her father bought her, Nargis Akter added.
At around 12:30pm, the freezer van, carrying the body of Ahsan Kabir, and another vehicle with his wife, two children and relatives, left for Shirjuk village in Jhalakathi. The second namaz-e-janaza of Ahsan Kabir was held at 9:00pm there and he was laid to rest at the family graveyard.
Case filed against ‘unknown’ driver
Wife Nadira Parvin filed a case with the capital’s Kalabagh police station over the death of Ahsan Kabir Khan. She said her husband was going to Mirpur form Moghbazar on a ridesharing bike. A Dhaka North City Corporation garbage truck hit the motorcycle in Panthapath around 2:30am on Thursday. Her husband fell to the ground and then the driver ran the vehicle over his head and drove away from the spot.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional deputy police commissioner (New Market Zone) Shahensha Mahmud said they were trying to identify the driver of the ridesharing bike using CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion in a press conference on Saturday said they have arrested the driver, Md Hanif, of the garbage truck that killed Ahsan Kabir.