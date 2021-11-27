'How can I live alone', wife laments

The body of Md Ahsan Kabir Khan was taken to his flat in the capital’s Moghbazar yesterday, Friday. When his wife, Nadira Parvin, saw the face of her husband for the last time, she wailed, “How will I live alone?”

Ahsan Kabir Khan, a former employee of Prothom Alo, died on the spot after a garbage truck of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) ran over him in front of Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital’s Panthapath around 2:30am on Thursday.

Relatives said he bought the flat on Chan Bakery Road in Moghbazar, no longer willing to keep shifting house with his wife and children. He had been working hard to pay the the loans he had taken for the purpose. On Thursday, Ahsan Kabir was scheduled to go to office after stopovers in Mirpur, Uttara and Mohammadpur.