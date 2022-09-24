University student killed in train accident in front of parents

Hasanuzzaman’s friend and a witness Ariful Islam said they were going to Rajshahi together by the commuter train. “Imtiaz got down the train for some snacks when it stopped at Abdulpur junction station in Lalpur. When the train started moving, he hurriedly tried to jump on, but his hand slipped from the handle and he went under the wheels.”
People recovered the body when the train left the platform, he added.
“Imtiaz’s parents were inside the train when the accident took place. They are not speaking with anyone since the accident,” he added.
Abdulpur railway station master Ziaul Alam said they informed railway police station about the accident.