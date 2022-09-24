Accident

University student killed in train accident in front of parents

Correspondent
Natore
Body of Hasanuzzaman Imtiaz on the railway track at Abdulpur junction rail station in Lalpur, Natore on 24 September 2022
Body of Hasanuzzaman Imtiaz on the railway track at Abdulpur junction rail station in Lalpur, Natore on 24 September 2022

A university student, who was travelling with his parents, died as he fell under the wheels of a train while boarding it in Lalpur, Natore on Saturday morning.

Hasanuzzaman Imtiaz, 22, son of a Pabna Judge Court lawyer Ishaq, was a third year student of law department at Varendra University, Rajshahi. He was from municipality area in Ishwardi, Pabna.

Hasanuzzaman’s friend and a witness Ariful Islam said they were going to Rajshahi together by the commuter train. “Imtiaz got down the train for some snacks when it stopped at Abdulpur junction station in Lalpur. When the train started moving, he hurriedly tried to jump on, but his hand slipped from the handle and he went under the wheels.”

People recovered the body when the train left the platform, he added.

“Imtiaz’s parents were inside the train when the accident took place. They are not speaking with anyone since the accident,” he added.

Abdulpur railway station master Ziaul Alam said they informed railway police station about the accident.

