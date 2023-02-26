Five killed in Narsingdi road accident

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) in Narsingdi, Enamul Hoque said the accident occurred in the area on Saturday midnight when a speedy truck hit a microbus from behind, leaving two dead on the spot and 12 others injured.

Three of the injured died on the way to hospital. The rest of the injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)

Relatives of the victims and police said the victims were returning home after visiting a shrine in Sylhet. All the victims were passengers of the microbus and from Ashulia’s Jirabo area under Savar upazila of Dhaka.