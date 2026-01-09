4 killed in fire after 3 vehicles collide in Daudkandi
A fire broke out following a collision involving a bus, a battery-powered auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Daudkandi, Cumilla, leaving four people dead.
Two of the deceased were children. The incident that left at least another 30 people injured occurred at around 12:15 pm on Friday in the Baniapara area of the Dhaka–Chattogram highway.
Of the deceased, three were passengers on the bus, while the fourth one was the rider of the motorcycle.
The information was confirmed by Mohammad Iqbal Bahar Majumder, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi highway police.
He said that the identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately.
According to local sources, a passenger bus operated by CDM Paribahan, travelling from Dhaka to Chattogram, lost control, overturned on the highway and caught fire.
During the incident, the bus collided with a battery-powered auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle. Four people were burnt to death, and at least 30 others sustained injuries.
Following the accident, severe traffic congestion built up along the Chattogram-bound lane from Baniapara to Gouripur, stretching for nearly five kilometres.
Upon receiving the report, members of the Daudkandi unit of the fire service, Daudkandi highway police, and an assistant superintendent of police from Cumilla rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control.
The damaged bus was later removed from the road, and vehicular movement resumed from 2:00 pm.