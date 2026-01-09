4 killed in fire after 3 vehicles collide in Daudkandi

A fire broke out following a collision involving a bus, a battery-powered auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Daudkandi, Cumilla, leaving four people dead.

Two of the deceased were children. The incident that left at least another 30 people injured occurred at around 12:15 pm on Friday in the Baniapara area of the Dhaka–Chattogram highway.

Of the deceased, three were passengers on the bus, while the fourth one was the rider of the motorcycle.