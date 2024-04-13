Motorbike accidents: 125 under treatment in same hospital in two days

Naimur Rahman works for a pharmaceutical company. His father Amirul Islam hired an ambulance and brought him here. Amirul Islam, from Jhenaidah Sadar upazila, said he had two sons and two daughters. He was distraught after this accident. He is worried if his son will ever recover fully and even if he does, how long will it take.

Half an hour before Naimur was brought to this hospital, a young man Shimul Hossain was brought her from Kalshi in Mirpur. He has been out on his motorbike with two friends when he got injured. His injuries are not too serious, but the big toe on his right foot is cut. He is injured in other parts of his body too.

He said he had been squeezed between a car and a battery-run auto-rickshaw when he got hurt, though his two friends were unharmed.

This correspondent remained at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation from 4:30pm to 5:30om on Friday afternoon. At least six persons were brought to the emergency department in this span of time, all of them injured in motorbike accidents.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, resident physician of National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, Tapan Debnath, said that at least 120 persons had come to the hospital from Friday morning till 5:00 in the afternoon, and 50 of them were injured in motorbike accidents. On Eid Day, 256 came to the emergency department for treatment, 76 of them motorbike accident victims. He said that the age of the injured was between 18 to 30 years.