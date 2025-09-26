She rebuilt life around her daughter, until a road crash claimed them both

After her husband’s death, disputes over property and other matters arose within the family. At one point, Abedita Chowdhury (Aakhi) moved from Habiganj to Sunamganj with her only daughter, Prothoma Chowdhury.

They lived in a rented house in town. Prothoma was an eighth grader at Sunamganj Girls’ High School. Abedita’s dreams revolved entirely around her daughter; she lived for her. But all of that came to an end in a tragic accident.

On Friday morning, both mother and daughter lost their lives on the road.

According to family sources, 40-year-old Abedita Chowdhury’s parental home was in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj. She was married to Pranay Das of Nazirpur village in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj. About eight years ago, her husband died of a heart attack.