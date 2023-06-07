12 people killed in head-on collision between two trucks in Sylhet

At least 12 people including a woman were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Nazirabazar of Dakshin Surma in Sylhet early Wednesday.
Md Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Dakshin Surma police station under Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo in the morning.
All of the deceased are construction workers, said a mason, Abul Kashem.
OC Shamsuddoha further said another 12 injured were sent to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet following the collision between a large truck and a mini truck.