12 people killed in head-on collision between two trucks in Sylhet

Correspondent
Sylhet
Relatives of the deceased people wail at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet on 7 June, 2023Prothom Alo

At least 12 people including a woman were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Nazirabazar of Dakshin Surma in Sylhet early Wednesday.

Md Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Dakshin Surma police station under Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo in the morning.

All of the deceased are construction workers, said a mason, Abul Kashem.

OC Shamsuddoha further said another 12 injured were sent to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet following the collision between a large truck and a mini truck.

