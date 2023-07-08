3 die in Nilphamari road accidents

Abdur Rauf, officer in charge of Jaldhaka police station, said the accident happened around 10:30am when a speeding truck hit a motorbike carrying the brothers from behind in the Zero Point area of the upazila, leaving them dead on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the district's general hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that the brothers were going to their maternal father's house.

Moreover, Ismail died in another accident when a truck ran over his motorbike in Dhoreya Bazar area around 1:30pm.