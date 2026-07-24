Cop arrives at accident scene to find victim is his own son
Upon receiving the news of a schoolboy’s death in a road accident, a police patrol team in Kishoreganj rushed to the scene, only for one of its members to discover the victim was his own son.
The incident took place at around 10:30 a.m. today in the Janata School Road area of Kishoreganj town.
The deceased, Mohammad Tuhin (10) was the son of Shamsul Haq, a police officer at Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station. Tuhin was a fourth-grade student at Gaital Janata School.
After reaching the spot, the patrol team discovered that the deceased child was Shamsul Haq's son, Tuhin. The police present were devastated by the sight.
Tania Naznin, the duty officer at Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station, said that the police initially received information that an unidentified schoolboy had been crushed by a cement-laden truck.
Upon receiving the news, a patrol team from the station went to the scene. Shamsul Haq was on duty as the driver of that patrol team. After reaching the spot, the patrol team discovered that the deceased child was Shamsul Haq's son, Tuhin. The police present were also devastated by the sight.
According to local sources, Tuhin had left his home in the Gaital area with his bicycle this morning. He died on the spot when a cement-laden truck ran over him.
The body has been recovered and sent to the Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue, according to Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station.
He stated that the police have seized the truck involved in the accident, but the driver fled the scene. Efforts are underway to arrest the driver and determine the cause of the accident, the OC added. Legal measures are also being taken regarding the incident.