Cop arrives at accident scene to find victim is his own son

Upon receiving the news of a schoolboy’s death in a road accident, a police patrol team in Kishoreganj rushed to the scene, only for one of its members to discover the victim was his own son.

The incident took place at around 10:30 a.m. today in the Janata School Road area of Kishoreganj town.

The deceased, Mohammad Tuhin (10) was the son of Shamsul Haq, a police officer at Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station. Tuhin was a fourth-grade student at Gaital Janata School.