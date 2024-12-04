Over 150 families wiped out in accidents in last 5 years: RSF

In microbus accidents, 280 people from 75 families were killed while 249 people from 76 families lost their lives.

Additionally, 70 people from 18 families were killed in ambulance accidents.

The report identified several key factors contributing to the rise in road accidents:

The Road Safety Foundation has identified five reasons for the rise in the number of road accidents. Those are - the expansion of road infrastructure has led to an increase in families traveling together or commuting to work; the presence of auto-rickshaws on highways; poor fitness of most microbuses and ambulances; inefficiency and reckless driving by microbus and ambulance drivers; and reckless driving by motor vehicle operators who fail to follow traffic laws.