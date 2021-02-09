Khagrachhari fire kills madrasah teacher

A madrasah teacher was burned to death as a fire broke out at a house at College Para in Sadar upazila early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mausrijita Dewan, 32, a lecturer of Khagrachhari Islamia Alim Madrasa.

The fire broke out at the house of Mausrijita around 12:00am and spread soon, said Didarul Alam, deputy director of Khagrachhari Fire Service and Control room.