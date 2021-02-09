Khagrachhari fire kills madrasah teacher

A madrasah teacher was burned to death as a fire broke out at a house at College Para in Sadar upazila early Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Mausrijita Dewan, 32, a lecturer of Khagrachhari Islamia Alim Madrasa.
The fire broke out at the house of Mausrijita around 12:00am and spread soon, said Didarul Alam, deputy director of Khagrachhari Fire Service and Control room.
On information, a firefighting unit went to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one hour of frantic effort.
Later, they recovered the charred body of the college teacher.
Mausrijita was alone at her home as her father was not at home when the incident occurred. She failed to get out from her house during the fire.
However, it is still not clear what caused the fire.