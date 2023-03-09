Moghbazart blast: How long will it take to finish investigation

Although 20 months have already elapsed, the investigation of a case filed over the blast at a building of Mogbazar that killed 12 people and injured over 200, is yet to be finished while none has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Ain O Salish Kendra ASK) executive director Nur Khan said it is in no way acceptable that the charge sheet in connection with the Moghbazar blast could not be given in nearly two years.

"A case is filed after the incident, but the investigation is not completed. As a result, the trial is not carried out. In this way a culture of impunity has been created in the country, the right activist lamented.

Investigation agency of the case, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police, said they are trying to identify those who are responsible for the blast and whether any agency had negligence.

On 27 June 2021, an explosion took place on the ground floor of a building named 'Rakhi Neer' at Moghbazar.