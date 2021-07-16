Moghbazar blast from Titas gas, investigations indicate

While the connection had been severed, the Titas Gas authorities hadn’t permanently cut off gas supply to the three-storey building which was destroyed in a blast at Moghbazar Wireless Gate in the capital city. Gas from that illegal connection was used in the building. And also, while work was being carried out on the city corporation’s sewerage line there, the gas pipeline was damaged and gas from a leak accumulated in Shwarma House located on the ground floor of the building. That is where the explosion occurred.

This was revealed by several officials of Titas Gas Distribution and Transmission Company. Members of the fire service who were involved in rescue work after the blast and who are also in an inquiry committee, said the same. Investigating officers of the explosives department and the police also said that the matter of the gas pipeline also came up in Titas’ investigations. And the owner of the building had also admitted to the police that illegal gas connection was being used.

Several sources of Titas Gas told Prothom Alo that there was a gas riser or connection point in front of the building by the roadside. The gas connection to this building was severed seven or eight years ago. It had been temporarily disconnected, not permanently. According to the rules, it should have been shut down permanently. In order to use the gas illegally, the riser had been moved next to the stairs of the building. The riser was visible there after the accident.