Lightning strikes kill four in Sherpur

Mostofa was struck by a thunderbolt Wednesday afternoon when he was working in a paddy field during rain. Mostofa was taken to Sherpur Sadar Hospital where the duty physician declared him dead. Two others were injured in the strike.
Azizul Haque was struck by another thunderbolt during rain in a paddy field in Lava area in Nokla upazila. He died on the spot.
Besides, two teenage boys were killed in two separate strikes in Jhenaigati and Sreebardi upazilas.
Abul Bashar, an officer of district special police, confirmed the incidents of lightning.