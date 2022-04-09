Lorry kills father and son, injures another son

The deceased were identified as Abu Saleh (38) and his son Abdul Momin (5). The injured son was identified as Mahit (4). They lived on Akmal Ali Road in Bandartila. Abu Saleh used to work at HKV Garments in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) of Chattogram.
Witnesses said Abu Saleh, his wife and two sons were riding the rickshaw. All four of them were thrown on the road after being hit by the lorry. The rickshaw also got twisted. Two of them died. Mahit who sustained head injury was given first aid. Abu Saleh’s wife and the rickshaw puller did not get hurt.
It was learnt that the family was going towards a shopping centre in the EPZ area. At that time the lorry hit them. Agitated public vandalized the lorry and blocked the road. Later, police brough the situation under control.
Nurul Bashar, acting officer-in-charge of EPZ police station said a lorry hit a family sitting in a rickshaw. The father and a son died in the accident while another son got injured. The lorry and the driver have been detained, he added.