Lorry kills father and son, injures another son

It was learnt that the family was going towards a shopping centre in the EPZ area. At that time the lorry hit them. Agitated public vandalized the lorry and blocked the road. Later, police brough the situation under control.

Nurul Bashar, acting officer-in-charge of EPZ police station said a lorry hit a family sitting in a rickshaw. The father and a son died in the accident while another son got injured. The lorry and the driver have been detained, he added.