RMG workers set a truck on fire and vandalised several other vehicles, blocking Dhaka-Tangail highway following a coworker’s death in a road accident on the highway in Kaliakoir of Gazipur this morning, reports UNB.

Atikur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Salna Highway police station, said a worker died as a bus hit him while crossing the highway in Hartakitola area this morning.